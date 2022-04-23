Quebec’s Bureau des Enquêtes Indépendantes (BEI) has opened an investigation after a man fell from his apartment building in Montreal during a police search.
Around 7 p.m. SPVM officers executed a search warrant at the man’s residence on Crescent St. and he allegedly fell from the apartment building, according to BEI.
The man was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, but his life is not in danger. Since the incident, five investigators from the BEI have been dispatched to investigate the situation with assistance from the Sûreté du Québec (SQ).
The BEI investigates when a civilian dies or sustains injuries during a police intervention or while they are in custody. It reports back to the Minister of Public Security.
