Behavioural problems, depressive symptoms rise for kids during pandemic: report

Children have experienced a significant increase in behavioral issues and mental health issues during the pandemic according to a report that looked at 14 studies of children in a number of countries.
Quebec's National Institute of Public Health (INSPQ) says the studies, which cover a short period last year, generally report an increase in “internalized and externalized behaviour problems” in children aged 2 to 12, but the results are mixed as to a gender- or age-differentiated effect.
A small number of studies addressing positive coping behaviours, such as prosocial attitudes, confirmed an increased presence of this type of behaviour in older children.
Other impacts listed are difficulties of self-regulation and adaptation, as well as regressive behaviours (in ability to sleep alone, bedwetting, etc.)
The report published this week also shows the psychosocial and economic effects resulting from the pandemic situation such as teleworking or financial and food difficulties have affected the physical and mental health of parents, a factor also likely to have influenced the development of their children.
Even if children are less often severely affected by COVID-19 than adults, it reads, “They experience more consequences of the pandemic,” including loss of connection and stimulation due to the complete or partial shutdown of schools, leisure activities, parks, libraries and more.
Parent reporting of emotional difficulties such as depression or anxiety and loneliness, hyperactivity, aggression or relationship issues have all seen significant increases. For example, a majority of parents of preschoolers (64%) report more behaviour problems and 45% report that their children have become more anxious.
Older kids also demonstrated more depressive symptoms, with 1 out of 2 kids overall reported to be more anxious, aggressive and irritable.
More than a fifth were less able to cope with their frustrations, a significant hike from the year before the pandemic, and more than half of parents reported difficulties for their children to sleep alone in their own room.
Download the complete report at: https://www.inspq.qc.ca/sites/default/files/publications/3157-impacts-pandemie-developpement-enfants-2-12-ans.pdf
