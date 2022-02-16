Quebec City is making it costlier for car companies to sell gas-powered vehicles over the next 13 years, installing a new system of credits to boost the numbers of zero-emission motor vehicles (ZEV) on the Quebec market.
Calling it “the beginning of the end for gas-powered vehicles,” when the regulation is adopted, Quebec will become the first jurisdiction in North America to give force of law to its target of 100% sales of new cars being electric in 2035. The ZEV standard represents the Quebec government's roadmap for vehicle electrification. Under this standard, automakers must accumulate a minimum of credits by selling ZEVs or low-emission vehicles on the Quebec market, failing which they are liable to penalties.
The minimum number of ZEVs that must be sold will increase each year until the sale of new gasoline vehicles is banned in 2035. The proposed regulation modifies the current calculation method (where a ZEV earns up to 4 credits and a plug-in hybrid up to 1.3 credits depending on its autonomy) in favour of a system where a ZEV systematically obtains 1 credit (1 ZEV = 1 credit) and a PHEV whose electric range is greater than 80 kilometers obtains 0.5 credit. The penalties imposed on automakers for missing credits will be multiplied by 4, to reach $20,000 per missing credit.
Quebec is aiming for 1.5 million electric vehicles on its roads by 2030, representing 77.5% of vehicles sold that year. These measures complement purchase discounts, the development of the charging network, as well as awareness and education of the public to the benefits of transportation electrification.
The number of electric vehicles planned in Quebec reaches 3.5 million in 2035 (2036 model year).
The tightening of the standard, coupled with the ban on the sale of certain categories of vehicles in 2035 are two key measures of the government’s plan aimed at reducing GHG emissions linked to transport – by 2030 – by approximately 5.6 million tonnes of CO2 equivalent compared to the 2018 inventory.
“The sale of 100% new all-electric vehicles is upon us” says Environment Minister Benoit Charette, also Minister Responsible for the Laval Region. Charette says the tighter standard means Quebecers will have faster access to a greater number and a wider range of electric vehicles.
For information on the standard in general and the terms of the public consultation on the regulation: www.environnement.gouv.qc.ca/changementsclimatiques/vze
