Having recently celebrated her 91st birthday, West Islander, Irene Lambert, has been named the winner of the 2021 Chris Stark Distinguished Advocacy Award presented by Barrier Free Canada, a national organization that works to remove and prevent barriers to accessibility for Canadians with disabilities.
Lambert is a chartered member of the Low Vision Self-Help Association, a group of people with varying degrees of visual impairment who meet monthly at Briarwood Presbyterian church in Beaconsfield in a bid to promote self-sufficiency and continued participation in society.
“I was surprised to be selected but very proud to be the recipient of this award. He was an icon in the blindness field,” Lambert said.
Stark was a long-time advocate for the needs of the visually-impaired community in Canada until his death in 2019.
Lambert and Stark were friends and often worked together in their efforts to improve services for the visually-impaired community.
She participated in a provincial commission that led to the National Assembly passing legislation in 1978 - An Act to assure the Handicapped in the Exercise of their Rights.
Along with her late husband Dr. Bob Lambert, PHD, they were successful in convincing Bell to offer free and unlimited directory assistance service for anyone with a print disability as well as assistance in dialing long distance phone numbers. In 2010, she was the recipient of the Alliance for Equity of Blind Canadians' CCD Award.
From 1995 to 2006, she served as a member of the Montreal for the Blind Board of Directors, and worked on establishing points of service in the Chomedy and West Island area. Moreover, from 1993 to 2009, she served as President of the User's Committee for the MAB-Mackay Rehabilitation Centre. These are but some of the many contributions Irene has made over the years.
Lambert was born in Lachine, currently living in Montreal and continues to be an integral part of the Low Vision Self-Help Association since 1988. Meetings are held monthly and are currently being held online.
