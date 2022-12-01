Beaconsfield Mayor Georges Bourelle has publicly called out the City of Montreal’s mismanagement of the 2023 Agglomeration budget for regional services. He slammed the city’s 11.9% increase on Beaconsfield, costing the suburb $4 million per year. A written statement by the Mayor expressed his outrage stating, “The Agglomeration's 2023 budget for regional services, managed strictly by the City of Montreal, is a scandal and a confirmed injustice. Montreal still limits its contribution to 2.7%, but imposes on us, in Beaconsfield, an increase of 11.9%! Montreal is now overtaxing us by $4 million a year. This is totally unacceptable!”
The expected financial burden for the 15 demerged municipalities on the island will be $122 million. With the current rate of inflation hovering around 7% in Canada, Beaconsfield taxpayers are expected to pay close to double the inflation rate with the 11.9% increase. In total, all 15 cities are impacted by at least 8%. Related cities are also affected, with Bourelle stating, “The penalty of overtaxation is very real for the citizens of the linked cities. They already pay more than 60% of what Montreal taxpayers pay for the services of the Agglomeration even if they use them less, such as police, firefighters, public transit and water treatment.”
Legal challenges were launched in November 2020 in an effort to combat the surplus taxes and recover the losses. The legal battle against both the City of Montreal and the provincial government has currently reached a demand of $6 million in overtaxation with Mayor Bourelle expecting to increase it to approximately $10 million. The mayor said, “The City of Beaconsfield had undertaken this process to ensure compliance with the multiparty agreement signed in 2008 and ratified by the Government of Quebec and the City of Montreal, as well as the 15 reconstituted cities. This agreement ensures that the cost of regional services is shared equitably by the cities on the island of Montréal. That's no longer the case. This is undemocratic, unfair and penalizing for our citizens,"
