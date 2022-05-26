The company responsible for collections in Beaconsfield has responded to complaints over delays of late.
Ricova, the firm that also operates Montreal’s two beleaguered sorting centres wrote to Mayor Georges Bourelle explaining the issues affecting their operations and the measures they are putting in place to remedy them.
“We deplore the delays for some collections, and despite all our efforts, there will no doubt be others” wrote Aubert Gallant, Ricova’s director of business development and public relations. “We are, like the entire industry, victims of the labour shortage and the slowing down of supply chains,” he said, referring to a Journal de Quebec report last month that described similar industry-wide challenges.
In the city’s email updates, the city says “Labour shortages and the supply chain slowdown affect all economic and industrial sectors. We must all be flexible and adapt to the situation and find the best solutions. This is the new reality that municipalities are experiencing,” including suppliers such as Ricova for residual materials collection services.
The company is currently looking to hire a dozen drivers and is working closely with the federal government to bring in eight mechanics from abroad, he writes. “In addition, we ordered 24 new trucks in April 2020, and only 4 were delivered to date.”
Gallant says Ricova management, supervisors and all employees are mobilized weeks
and weekends to continue to offer the best service. “We use overtime as much as we are authorized by Bill 430 (the Act respecting owners, operators and drivers of heavy vehicles) which includes driving hours of heavy vehicles, and the safety of our employees remains our priority.”
Gallant maintained that the company is aware of the inconveniences the delays have caused and that it is trying to minimize them as much as possible. “However, this is a situation that goes beyond our control and that requires your understanding and collaboration.” Ricova has cited similar reasons for the slowdown and quality issues at its Montreal sorting centers, which are short on new equipment causing problems in the output of its recycling bales, even resulting in litigation against a supplier.
