Beaconsfield attorney Brigitte Garceau to run for Quebec Liberals in Robert-Baldwin

Beaconsfield attorney Brigitte Garceau will be running as the Quebec Liberal candidate in the West Island riding of Robert-Baldwin to succeed current MNA and former Finance Minister Carlos Leitão who chose not to run again after two terms.
The election campaign for the Oct. 3 provincial election officially kicks off Sunday. The Liberal stronghold includes Dollard des Ormeaux and Pierrefonds-Roxboro. Her candidacy will be officially announced in Dollard Wednesday night.
Garceau specializes in family law and is a senior partner at the Robinson Sheppard Shapiro law firm in Montreal. Federally, she was president of the Westmount-Ville-Marie federal riding association and from 2009 to 2012 was national vice-president of the Liberal Party of Canada.
Garceau became president of the board of directors at the West Island Women's Shelter in 2020. She is a Fellow of the International Academy of Family Lawyers; and was honoured as one of 10 exceptional philanthropic businesswomen at a ceremony held in January 2020 by Partage-Action West Island Community Shares.
She is also a recipient of a Queen’s Diamond Jubilee Medal for community involvement, was awarded a Parliamentary Certificate of Recognition for contributions to her community and to Canadian Democracy; was invited to join the Steering Committee of the Cambridge Forum for Senior Family Lawyers, which includes 44 of the most experienced family law practitioners in the country, and was rated by the venerable legal information services firm Martindale-Hubbell as Distinguished Lawyer for her high ethical standing.
She was also recently elected as a Councillor of the Montreal Bar.
Other candidates in Robert-Baldwin include Jonathan Gray for the Canadian Party of Quebec, Gestavie Axel Lellouche for the Conservative Party of Quebec, Maïté Beaudoin for the CAQ and Mariève Ruel for Québec Solidaire. The PQ has not chosen a Robert-Baldwin candidate as of Wednesday morning.
