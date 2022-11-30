Montreal, CA (H4T1V6)

Today

Rain and wind. High 46F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Windy. Some showers early then partly cloudy overnight. Low 31F. Winds WSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 60%.