The city council of Beaconsfield has signed off on a $3.4 million contract to build a new chalet at Beacon Hill Park. The project was approved in a 5-1 vote. Councillor Martin St. Jean was the only one opposing.
The current chalet was built in 1965.
The council originally delayed approving the construction of the new chalet this past September due to Construction Ecodomus Inc. being the only company to place a bid. Construction Ecodomus Inc would continue to remain the only bidder, with a new contract for $3,374,263, which would later be reduced by $114,975.
Mayor Georges Bourelle held off approving the contract during initial negotiations due to a higher than expected cost, the preferred price being less than $2 million.
Local councillor Rob Mercuri is attempting to lower the cost of construction by obtaining government grants. The chalet was used as a meeting point for local community groups and organizations but currently stands unrenovated and outdated.
The council approved an additional contract for Construction Ecodomus Inc., awarding the company a $44,599 to install roof supports for Beaconsfield’s Centennial Hall.
Centennial Hall is currently awaiting to be demolished, being replaced by the city’s SPACE waterfront initiative in an effort to revitalize Centennial Park and the Lord Reading Yacht Club. The initiative would realize the construction of a multi-purpose community centre. It is expected to cost the city $15.6 million and plans for the building were redrawn from two storeys to one storey, shrinking the overall size of the building by 31 per cent.
