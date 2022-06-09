The Bank of Canada's 2022 Financial System Review has identified several economic vulnerabilities, amongst them elevated levels of household indebtedness and home prices that increased more than 50 percent on average during the pandemic, as inflation continues globally.
Regarding elevated household debt, "this vulnerability relates to households’ ability to continue servicing their debt if incomes decline or interest rates rise, without having to significantly reduce their consumption.
"Rising asset prices, including those for real estate, along with higher liquid assets have pushed up the net worth of most homeowners, strengthening their resilience to a negative income shock. But Bank staff estimate that the most highly indebted households have generally seen the smallest increases in liquid assets. At the same time, alongside higher house prices, a growing number of households have taken out sizable mortgages to purchase a house, adding to the already large share of highly indebted households."
The report adds that these developments "are taking place in the context of rising interest rates, high inflation and elevated house prices, which pose their own set of risks for households and the economy.
"Higher interest rates at the time of mortgage renewal will significantly reduce the financial flexibility of some households, particularly the most indebted. Elevated inflation will erode the purchasing power of households if wages do not rise in tandem. Finally, homeowners—particularly the most indebted—may not be able to tap into home equity if house prices were to experience a correction."
On the other hand, "the financial health of households has generally improved since the start of the pandemic, particularly over 2021. Net worth increased on average by $230,000 per household between the fourth quarter of 2019 and the fourth quarter of 2021."
Other vulnerabilities identified by the Bank of Canada are the "reliance of some businesses on high-yield debt markets," "high potential demand for market liquidity relative to supply," "cyber threats in an interconnected financial system" and "mispricing of assets exposed to climate-related risks."
The report's key messages are:
• "Central banks around the world have shifted their focus from providing pandemic-related stimulus to responding to the significant increase in inflation. The lasting effects of the pandemic on supply chains in the context of strong demand for goods and the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine are complicating these efforts. The tightening of monetary policy globally will test the resilience of the financial system and could worsen existing financial vulnerabilities."
• "Publicly traded non-financial businesses are generally in good financial shape and appear well-positioned to handle higher interest rates. Previously, concerns were that the pandemic would cause unsustainably high levels of debt across the non-financial sector. But this has not occurred. The vulnerability associated with the reliance of some businesses on high-yield debt markets has also diminished."
• "Fragile liquidity in fixed-income markets is an ongoing structural vulnerability. A sudden spike in demand for liquidity from asset managers could exceed the willingness of banks to supply such liquidity, causing large price movements and a potential freeze in some markets. The recent tightening in financial conditions and increased market volatility have reduced liquidity."
• "Cyber threats represent a continued vulnerability given the interconnected nature of the financial system. With the ongoing war in Ukraine, state-sponsored cyber attacks are occurring with greater frequency and sophistication, increasing the risk of a successful attack on a Canadian financial institution or financial market infrastructure. Such an attack could have far-reaching effects on the broader financial system."
• "Cryptoasset markets continue to evolve and grow rapidly, and price volatility remains high. While they do not yet pose a systemic risk to the Canadian financial system, the lack of a regulatory framework means they operate without many of the safeguards that exist in the traditional financial system. This exposes investors to risks such as large and sudden financial losses due to fraud, price declines or a run on stablecoins."
