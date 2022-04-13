Bank of Canada hikes key interest rate from 0.5 to one percent

The Bank of Canada announced Wednesday that it was increasing the key interest rate from 0.5 to one percent, said to be the highest amount in 20 years.
Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem told a press conference pointed out the war between Russia and Ukraine has "introduced a major new source of uncertainty to the global outlook, and it is boosting already high inflation in many countries, including Canada.
"Against this background we have three main messages this morning," he added. First, the Canadian economy is strong. Overall, the economy has fully recovered from the pandemic, and it is now moving into excess demand. Second, inflation is too high. It is higher than we expected, and it’s going to be elevated for longer than we previously thought.
And "third, we need higher interest rates. Our policy interest rate is our primary tool to keep the economy in balance and bring inflation back to the two percent target. This morning we raised our policy rate by 50 basis points to one percent. And we indicated Canadians should expect further increases."
Regarding the Canadian economy in general, Macklem said it "weathered the Omicron variant of COVID-19 remarkably well, and the economy has considerable momentum going into the second quarter. A broad set of indicators suggests that our economy is now moving into excess demand. The labour market shows this clearly. Job growth has been strong, the unemployment rate is at a record low, job vacancies are elevated, and wage growth has reached pre-pandemic levels. Businesses are also telling us they expect they’ll need to increase wages further to keep and attract workers.
"Looking forward, momentum in most major spending components points to strong growth in gross domestic product this year. Canadians are spending more on services as public health measures ease and spending on goods remains solid. Housing activity has remained strong and is expected to moderate, but to still-elevated levels. Business investment and exports are both picking up, and higher prices for many of the commodities Canada exports are bringing more income into the country."
The Governor said higher interest rates "should moderate growth in domestic spending as we move through this year and next. At the same time, Canada’s productive capacity should be helped by robust business investment, improved labour productivity and higher immigration. Putting this all together, the Bank forecasts the Canadian economy will grow 4¼ percent this year, before moderating to 3¼ percent in 2023 and 2¼% in 2024."
Regarding inflation, "we are acutely aware that already-high inflation has risen further above our target. The invasion of Ukraine has driven up the prices of energy and other commodities, and the war is further disrupting global supply chains. We are also concerned about the broadening of price pressures in Canada. With about two-thirds of consumer price index (CPI) components growing above 3 percent, Canadians are feeling inflation across their household budgets, from gas to groceries to rent.
"CPI inflation in Canada hit a three-decade high of 5.7% in February, above what we projected. We now expect inflation to average almost six percent in the first half of 2022 and remain well above our one to three percent control range throughout this year. We then expect it to ease to about 2½ percent in the second half of 2023 before returning to the 2 percent target in 2024. With inflation broadening and remaining higher for longer, the risk is that Canadians start to think that high inflation will become entrenched."
Regarding the interest rate, the Governor said the increase "is the main tool the Bank has to moderate demand, prevent a persistent buildup in domestic price pressures and keep inflation expectations moored on the two percent target. The economy can handle higher interest rates, and they are needed.
"Increases in the Bank’s policy rate raise the interest rates that banks and other lenders charge their customers. These include the rates on business loans, consumer loans and mortgage loans. With increases in the policy rate, interest paid on savings products will move up as well. By making borrowing more expensive and increasing the return on saving, a higher policy interest rate dampens spending, reducing overall demand in the economy. And with demand starting to run ahead of the economy’s supply capacity, we need that to happen to bring the economy into balance and cool domestic inflation.
As well, "we also need higher interest rates to keep Canadians’ expectations of inflation anchored on the target, so that as global inflationary pressures from higher oil prices and clogged supply chains abate, inflation in Canada falls back toward the target. We are committed to using our policy interest rate to return inflation to target and will do so forcefully if needed."
