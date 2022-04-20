Balarama Holness launching new provincial party

Former Montreal Mayoral candidate and Alouettes player Balarama Holness is forming a new provincial political party called Mouvement Québec and will be running some 30 candidates, including in Montreal's west end and West Island for this October's election.
Holness received seven percent of the vote in last fall's municipal election, won convincingly by incumbent Valérie Plante.
“We demonstrated last fall that we can run a campaign, and if people underestimate us, they will be surprised," Holness said, adding that he will introduce candidates in the next few weeks.
As recently reported, the Quebec Liberals are far down in the general polls.
Holness said he will tackle the proposed language law Bill 96 and Bill 21, which bans religious clothing and symbols on the job for employees under provincial jurisdiction in positions of authority, as well as teachers; as well as the environment, the economy and housing.
Holness said he will run candidates in Liberal leader Dominique Anglade's riding Saint-Henri–Sainte-Anne, as well as Notre-Dame-de-Grâce, D'Arcy-McGee, Nelligan, Robert-Baldwin, Jacques-Cartier, Mont-Royal–Outremont, Marquette, Saint-Laurent and Westmount–Saint-Louis.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.