Members of the Bagg Street Shul in Plateau Mont Royal were shocked to find the legendary synagogue had been defaced with swastikas and anti-Semitic graffiti during the weekend.
The Centre for Israeli and Jewish Affairs said that, “We were horrified to hear that Montreal’s Bagg Street Shul has been defaced with antisemitic graffiti.” It went on to state, “We have reported the incident to law enforcement and will continue working with them to ensure the safety and security of the Jewish community.”
There were swastikas in black spray paint on the shul’s front doors and on a wall, along with a black X spray-painted over a black written in Hebrew.
In a letter to the City of Montreal, B’nai Brith director and former city councillor Marvin Rotrand pointed out the place the Bagg Street Shul holds in the city, saying “the synagogue evokes Jewish history in Montreal, and the attack dismays the community.
Yom Hashoah – Holocaust Remembrance Day – is coming up in April. Rotrand is hoping the city takes the occasion to take a stronger stand on such incidents.
B’nai Brith also issued a tweet, saying “B’nai Brith Canada condemns the clear act of antisemitism,” referring to the incident as a “cowardly act” that “must be universally denounced by all, and the perpetrators prosecuted.”
Mayor Valerie Plante also took to Twitter Tuesday night, calling the incident “absolutely unacceptable,” and saying she stands with the Jewish community.
The synagogue was built in 1899, and had once been known as Congregation Temple Solomon and as Beth Shloime. Even though there are older congregations, the Bag Street Shul is considered to be the city’s oldest synagogue still in its original location.
The SPVM hate crimes unit will be investigating.
