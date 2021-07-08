A city should focus its energies says Côte des Neiges–Notre Dame de Grâce resident and Borough Mayor candidate Alex Montagano. “They should be doing the basics” he told The Suburban, “cleaning streets, snow removal, and picking up the garbage, not distracting the population from their inability to do what they are supposed to or pushing bans on soft drinks and other causes.”
“As politicians squabble and declare their concern for helping those in need, the city is incapable of performing basic tasks. CDN-NDG gives half a billion in taxes to the centre city each year, yet is incapable of properly maintaining our public spaces, parks and can't afford proper garbage bins.”
Founder of Team CDN-NDG which will field candidates in all districts, Montagano lays the blame at the feet of the city’s – and borough’s - “democratic deficit,” where he says garnering a third of the votes from the third of eligible voters who participate is enough to get elected, a phenomenon he dramatically demonstrated online using a table, yardstick and a bunch of Lego blocks.
A borough-based party with a mission of “better quality of life through community engagement” he emphasizes a back-to-basics approach with major initiatives for democratic renewal, increasing citizen participation, focusing on basic borough needs and above all, securing a budget that meets local needs and supports a level of services and infrastructure equivalent to other boroughs.
A McGill politics and business grad, and successful general contractor serving the neighbourhood, Montagano has been active on the ground during the pandemic pushing using parks to boost quality of life for residents, setting up “Parc O Rama” roaming events to visit ice rinks in the borough and bring music, food, hot drinks, and cheer to CDN-NDG families, followed in spring by movie nights for families.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.