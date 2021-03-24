Members of Côte St. Luc's Emergency Medical Services were praised during the March city council meeting for recently saving the life of a baby.
Sebag, a nurse himself, first reported that many EMS volunteers had been vaccinated, which enables them to continue their work safely.
"We also had an event on Feb. 25, which deserves to be mentioned because it does show the incredible usefulness of our EMS program," the councillor explained. "A baby had an allergic reaction and went into anaphylactic shock. The EMS responders were very capable and able to recognize the issues with the baby and gave the appropriate epinephrine protocol. That's an amazing story and shows how incredibly gifted our EMS folks are, and how lucky we are to have them in our city."
Sebag also said the department covered 98.8 percent of shifts, amounting to 1,800 hours for February.
Mayor Mitchell Brownstein praised the work of CSL's volunteers in general during the COVID pandemic, saying he hoped future generations can be told their accomplishments and "how we all survived and managed to cope — you're all heroes."
