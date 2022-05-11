The Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestinian is listed by Canada as a terrorist organization. It has taken responsibility for airplane hijackings, suicide bombings, the 2001 assassination of Israeli cabinet minister Rehavam Zeevi and the 2014 massacre at a Jerusalem synagogue that left five worshippers dead, including Toronto-born rabbi Howie Rothman, and several severely injured. Yet Khaled Barakat, a highly-placed PFLP operative, resides in Canada and easily and casually splits his time between Vancouver and Montreal. Israeli intelligence agencies have described the 51-year-old Barakat as a “high-ranking member” of the PFLP. Yet Barakat has lived in Canada off and on for nearly 20 years, currently residing in Vancouver, even though he has been deported from the United States and Germany. Last week B’nai Brith Canada demanded that the Trudeau government answer why there has been no action on Barakat even after the national advocacy organization provided extensive documentation on him to the government since January 2020 with no response. Sen. Leo Housakos raised the same questions in the Senate. Under privacy protection legislation no one can even get information on how Barakat got into Canada in the first place.
Sen. Houskos asked Sen. Marc Gold, government leader in the Senate, “Why does your government allow him to remain in the country? He has been barred from the United States and Germany, yet the Trudeau government still allows this individual to remain despite Canadian laws that forbid any individual with connections to terrorist organizations from entering our country or receiving Canadian citizenship.”
Sen. Gold answered that he is aware of Barakat and that, “Canada has a robust system for dealing with those who seek admission to Canada or those in Canada who may be judged or thought to be inadmissible to remain in Canada. Indeed, in that regard, Canada is well recognized — and has been regularly recognized — by the United Nations for its system, whether it’s that of welcoming refugees or otherwise dealing with those who find themselves within our borders. The CBSA has a legal obligation to remove inadmissible individuals as soon as possible when that determination has been made. I cannot comment on specific cases, such as the one you’ve identified, but everyone who may be ordered removed remains entitled under our system of justice to due process and is subject to many levels of review and appeal.”
Sen. Housakos responded that the Canadian government should be made aware of the “inherent dangers of this individual. How is the Jewish community in Canada supposed to take your government’s claim to be committed to fighting anti-Semitism seriously if it allows this man to remain in Canada? Will your government do the right thing and order Barakat out of Canada? It’s not right. We have laws. Individuals of this nature should not be admitted into our country.”
Sen. Gold replied that the Canadian government, the Canadian Jewish community and Israel, “have longstanding, fruitful, friendly and mutually beneficial relationships. I can also speak with some confidence, given my own past before I arrived here, that the Government of Canada takes the question of anti-Semitism and all forms of hate very seriously, and it has demonstrated that through its actions. Again, I cannot comment on a specific case or what steps may or may not be taken to investigate or to determine the steps that may be taken with this or any other individual, but Canadians should remain satisfied that this government takes allegations and situations of this kind most seriously.”
Barakat’s actions and allies
Barakat has refused all queries from media including those from Vancouver-based award-winning journalist Terry Glavin, who offered him a chance to respond to the charges. Yet 10 days ago, from Vancouver, he appeared on the Iranian funded propaganda channel Press TV. Israeli internal security service Shin Bet has unequivocally described Barakat is “an active and senior member of the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine, a listed terrorist organization in North America, the European Union, Japan and Australia.”
Aside from Shin Bet, Barakat has been described in several Palestinian news websites as either a “leader of the PFLP” or a member of the PFLP’s governing central committee. Israeli intelligence agencies say they have intercepted PFLP documents that also identify him as a “key operative” in the organization. All this has been made known to Canadian intelligence agencies, law-enforcement authorities and senior federal politicians by the Israelis and by B’nai Brith Canada. Yet for years Barakat has appeared at rallies and meetings across Canada, and openly travelled to and from Europe as well.
Germany imposed a four-year ban on Barakat’s entry after he was detained in Berlin in 2019, and later deported, owing to what the German Interior Ministry called Barakat’s “violent, antisemitic rhetoric.”
In December, 2015, Barakat was in Brussels appearing for the Campaign to Free Ahmad Sa’adat, the PFLP secretary-general currently serving a 30-year jail term in Israel arising from his 2008 conviction on a variety of terrorism offences. Last October, Barakat travelled from Vancouver to Madrid to help organize the “Palestinian Alternative Revolutionary Path Movement” conference, bringing together militants devoted to a rejection of the Palestinian Authority’s cooperation with Israel and the “resistance by any means necessary” position stated by the PFLP. The PFLP’s main financial and political backers are Bashar Assad’s regime in Damascus, Khomeinist Iran and Lebanon’s Hezbollah.
Barakat’s residency status in Canada is unclear. An online Arab news site that interviewed him in November 2020 reported that Barakat was born in the village of Dahiyat al-Barid on the outskirts of Jerusalem in 1971, and went on to live in several Arab and European countries, and later the United States, until his residency permit was revoked and he was deported in 2003. Around that time, Barakat started showing up in Vancouver. The “No One Is Illegal” organization lists Barakat as a founding member, and Barakat showed up as a Palestinian student activist at the University of British Columbia in 2004.
His wife, Charlotte Lynne Kates status is similarly unclear. An American citizen, Kates had already become something of a radical in New Jersey when she was a teenager. She was involved with Palestinian activists at Rutgers University, where she completed a law degree before coming to Vancouver about a decade ago.
The Jewish community’s concern
After the Housakos-Gold Senate debate, B’nai Brith responded that, “The government needs to act immediately and deport Khaled Barakat. Samidoun also needs to be decertified as a corporation immediately, and it should never have been certified in the first place. We’re glad that Senator Gold acknowledged today that the Government is aware of this national security concern, but Canadians are still waiting for a substantive response.”
B’nai Brith CEO Mostyn added, “We have given the Government every chance to do the right thing, but we can no longer stay silent. The Government’s reckless disregard of this matter severely undermines its claim to be committed to the fight against antisemitism.”
