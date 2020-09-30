Awards for short film by Montreal, Laval filmmakers

NIGHT SHIFT
“You Ok?” Julie Barbeau’s character asks of her weary roommate: “No” his response.
It’s a refreshing take on pillow talk that sets you up for the next nine minutes, which has a mob cleanup guy played by Laval native Massimo Cannistraro hitting peaks and valleys as he begins what’s about to be a shitty day.
Night Shift is a gritty “B” movie short from Lonely Path Productions that was just released and already picked up a few awards in Toronto’s Couch and Alternative Film festivals, including for Best Film, nods for Best Cast and Best Writing, the film directed by Joseph Rossi and David Magini.
Cannistraro picked up Best Actor at the Alternative Fest for his role, wearing dreary dread and a dose of PTSD heavily on his face, occupational hazard of an army vet and guys who – while the rest of us sleep – spend their nights cleaning up the detritus of mob violence and other peoples’ bad decisions.
Produced by Rossi, Magini, Anita Maiezza and Anthony Calabrese who wrote the script, the movie blessed with a few “gets” that Rossi says lend authenticity to the film. “Shooting at the church was a big get,” the Laval resident told The Suburban, about an important scene in Little Italy’s Notre dame de-la-defense (La Difesa), with the requisite shot of the church’s iconic Benito Mussolini fresco. “We filmed most of it in 2019 and figured we’d do some of the small inserts in 2020, well then COVID hit and religious institutions were shut down. It took a lot to get back in and get that shot, but it was so important to the story, so we waited.”
Scored by Laval musician Charles Vaccaro and featuring an appearance by Dayle Hayes, savvy viewers will spot interiors of a Saint-Léonard triplex, along with other iconic spots including Ahuntsic’s Bistro Charland, where Cannistraro introduces Montreal funny man Guido Grasso to the business end of a ball peen hammer.
It’s no easy feat to produce and promote a short film when people are not going out, and festivals are virtual he says, but credits his three partners and particularly Maiezza for “getting the film out there. She is all that” he laughs, “but we work great as a team. Everyone pulls their weight.”
Magini and Rossi have been making short films together for years. Rossi growing up in Ahuntsic, Magini in Laval, and now the two have swapped locales as adults. Their films, often filled with tension and redemption in their short unravelling, have attracted great attention, using renowned local artists and stories that resonate, often on a shoestring. “We’re a four-person team,” he says. “We've been doing this for years and we've definitely had some success with our shorts.”
Their last film, Thespian, featuring Ellen David, is still running in festivals and picked up kudos at the Lake Placid Film Festival last year. As for Night Shift, he says it was a lot of fun to create but remains mum on the cost: “Cheaper than Hollywood” he laughs, but a real labour of love; We made this film for the cost of a couple of sausage sandwiches!”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.