The Société de transport de Montréal (STM) was awarded a Platinum Envision recognition for the Côte-Vertu garage project, a first in Canada for a public transit project.
The award from the Institute for Sustainable Infrastructure demonstrates that the STM has the expertise to deliver large-scale projects with maximum benefits to the community, said a corporation statement.
Some aspects of the project that were instrumental in achieving this recognition include:
conversion of a contaminated vacant lot into a new public area, with a future development opportunity on the southern side of the main site; architectural quality and urban integration facilitating the connectivity between sectors and improving community travel; a choice of materials resulting in a 26% reduction of the materials carbon footprint; 87% of materials meeting responsible procurement criteria, heating, ventilation, air conditioning and lighting systems designed to attain 49% in energy savings compared to conventional designs; and bioretention systems and a green roof.
“Receiving the Envision recognition is a great accomplishment for the project team, said senior project director Sylvain Paquet, adding “all sustainability aspects of the project were analyzed to integrate best practices and to follow them meticulously during design and construction. The project required a lot of effort and rigour.”
Launched in 2017, the garage project involves building an underground garage to house 10 additional metro trains as well as three above-ground buildings needed to operate the garage.
The project will balance the number of train storage spaces at each end of the Orange line to provide operational flexibility for adding trains (up to 25% improved frequency on the Orange line at peak periods), support the expected growth in ridership in the coming years and increase the offer of service to keep pace with the extension of the Blue line. The garage commissioning is planned for 2022.
