Avoid providing down payments to contractors before snow removal: CSL

The City of Côte St. Luc is advising residents to try to avoid providing a down payment to landscaping and exterior maintenance companies before the first snow removals take place.
The city's Facebook page points out that these companies "might request a down payment before the first snow removal. Most companies request two post-dated checks (for example, the first dated November 15 and the second one, February 15).
"The Quebec Consumer Protection Office recommends you avoid providing a down payment before the snow removal company has started providing the services, or only provide a very small sum. This will avoid potential problems if the company closes its doors or if they do not provide the services that were agreed upon. It is best to schedule monthly payments on dates agreed upon with the snow removal company."
The city adds that "if the snow removal company requests a payment to be made over two months in advance:
• Check whether they have a trust account.
• Write down the check payable to “[name of the merchant] in trust.”
"A trust account will protect you in case the merchant goes bankrupt or closes its doors. The amounts deposited in such an account could serve as damages if something happens. Some merchants are exempt from having to have this type of account. Refer to the tool Get information about a merchant to know whether a merchant benefits from such an exemption."
Activist Murray Levine, who has raised this issue (see Letter to the Editor), thanked the city.
"Congratulations to CSL for likely being the municipality to inform their citizens of the consumer law mentioned within," he wrote in a response to the city's posting.
For more information, consult www.opc.gouv.qc.ca/en/information-merchant/ and www.opc.gouv.qc.ca/en/consumer/good-service/housing-renovation/landscaping-exterior/tips/snow-removal/avoid-down-payment/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.