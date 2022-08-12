Author Sir Salman Rushdie stabbed

Author Sir Salman Rushdie, targeted for death by the Iranian regime for his book The Satanic Verses, was stabbed 10 to 15 times, including in the neck, about 11 a.m. Friday when he was taking part in an onstage interview in Chautauqua, New York. The attacker has been identified as Hadi Matar, 24, of New Jersey. He was dressed in black and had a black head mask.
Rushdie spoke at Montreal's Jewish Public Library in 2017.
The "fatwa" (religious order) issued by the Islamic regime in 1989 claimed the book was blasphemous and caused Rushdie, 75, to go into hiding for several years. A $3 million reward was also offered for anyone who would kill Rushdie. According to accounts, Friday's attack took place for some 20 seconds before the assailant was restrained.
Iran had withdrawn the fatwa in 1998. But the country's current religious leader Ayatollah Khamenei tweeted in 2019 that the fatwa is "based on divine verses" and was thus "solid and irrevocable." That tweet was removed by Twitter.
At last report, Rushdie was undergoing surgery. The event's moderator had a head injury.
