Michael Gutwillig, a businessman, author, playwright, realtor, former public relations person for Place Bonaventure, passed away Jan. 2.
Gutwillig wrote an appreciation of Montreal called From the Heart in the year of Expo '67, which includes 97 stories about the city, including Mayor Jean Drapeau, 1960s reporter Leslie Roberts and many other observations about life in Montreal. He also launched a publication called En Ville.
Gutwillig also had a love for the famed Wilensky's restaurant, and in the 1980s wrote the musical The Special At Wilensky's with Hair music writer Galt MacDermot, which was presented in New York City.
Gutwillig's funeral was held Jan. 5.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.