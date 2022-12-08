Quebec Auditor-General Guylaine Leclerc says Hydro-Québec is lagging in reliability of service, maintaining and replacing aging equipment, and cutting frequency and duration of power outages.
The 2022 report lists concerns, statistics and recommendations to improve performance of the public utility, noting four main areas of concern. “The reliability of Hydro-Québec's electricity distribution service has declined markedly, and its outage reduction plan has only been partially implemented” writes Leclerc in her 51-page chapter dedicated to the crown corporation, part of the larger report tabled Wednesday.
“Hydro is not only inadequately equipped to face the growing challenge of aging assets,” but a significant portion of Hydro’s preventive maintenance efforts she says, have not been completed. Moreover, “deficiencies in Hydro-Québec's data quality have certain impacts on its maintenance strategy, operations and management tools, and the improvement work it has planned for 2020 has not begun.”
Reliability has sunk in the last decade. “For example, the average outage time per powered customer increased by 63% between 2012 and 2021, excluding outages due to major weather events.”
Despite the crown corporation’s $800 million 2020 plan to reduce breakdowns, results achieved in 2021 fell far short of expectations. Indeed, “only about a quarter work orders planned for the period was completed.” Hydro also had to revise its cost estimate upwards a year later – by 43% – to $1.14 billion. What’s more, its completed schedule could take a decade more if work keeps pace with 2021.
Hydro-Québec is also facing aging assets, but “is not adequately equipped to face this challenge.” In addition, a significant part of preventive maintenance efforts Hydro must carry out are not done, particularly with regard to its aerial lines inspection program, a big concern given the distribution network extends over 106,000 km of such lines.
Last year, equipment failure caused 30% of outages in the medium-voltage grid, affecting 2 million customers, about as many as the number affected by outages caused by vegetation (e.g. contact of branches and trees with power lines). Outages represent significant costs for Hydro-Québec: From 2016 to 2021, the utility spent between $144 million and $202 million per year on corrective maintenance following outages. (Good asset management practices dictate that preventing a failure is generally less expensive than corrective intervention performed during or after an outage.)
The number of normalized outages increased from 2012 to 2018 and stabilized until 2021, increasing 16% or 5,700 outages. In 2021, Hydro completed just below 60% of hours planned for completion of the breakdown reduction plan, but only a quarter of work orders was achieved the same year.
Leclerc’s Hydro report concludes with five recommendations for the utility:
Establish supported objectives to improve reliability of the distribution system and implement appropriate measures to achieve them; strengthen asset management tools to address aging assets and align best practices; continue improving preventive maintenance planning with respect to determining amount of work required to optimize reliability of its network distribution as well as means to achieve them; improve aspects of its maintenance processes related to monitoring of completion deadlines, calculation of risk associated with maintenance notices and post-clearance control; and implement a plan to collect information and improve data quality to optimize asset management, and perform analyses to establish the health of the distribution network.
Read the report (in French) at https://www.vgq.qc.ca/Fichiers/Publications/rapport-annuel/189/vgq_dec2022_complet_web.pdf
