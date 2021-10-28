Introducing a $20 minimum wage would deliver a profound shock to Quebec’s economy, says Minister of Labour and Social Solidarity Jean Boulet.
Speaking to reporters in Quebec City yesterday, Boulet said the proposal by Cogeco board chair Louis Audet is a non-starter for Quebec, whose average hourly salary hovers around $26.
Hiking the minimum wage by 48% is too drastic, he says, and not the more progressive approach the government wants to see, in its effort to narrow the average hourly wage gap with Ontario, which stands at about $2.
Pegging the minimum at $20 will probably result in layoffs he said, and it runs the risk of more students dropping out of school to enter the labour market. He did however hint at a significant increase next spring.
(1) comment
Really intelligent, does this mean our taxes will go down 20% too so that my small business can survive paying $ 20 per hour in labor...who is this moron.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.