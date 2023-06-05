An attempted car break-in on Sunday June 4 was foiled and suspects were caught thanks to "the outstanding efforts and collaboration" between the town's Public Security officers, Station 9 SPVM officers and their K-9 unit, the town announced.
The SPVM has been intensifying its patrols in Hampstead in light of recent home break-ins, which prompted many questions at the April council meeting and a town hall featuring the town council, town staff and the SPVM.
Regarding the June 4 incident, the town said the car break-in attempted was quickly halted.
"Council wishes to acknowledge and commend the exceptional work demonstrated by both teams," a town statement says. "The prompt response, strong presence, and effective utilization of K-9 units played a vital role in apprehending the suspects. This achievement truly exemplifies the power of community."
The statement also pointed out that, "in support of concerned residents, Mayor Jeremy Levi and Councillor Michael Goldwax were present on the scene to provide reassurance and address any questions.
"Hampstead extends its deepest gratitude to the SPVM for their unwavering commitment to the safety of our community. Public security would like to take this opportunity to remind all residents to prioritize vehicle security by diligently locking their cars."
As previously reported in The Suburban, years ago, Councillor Harvey Shaffer complained at numerous council meetings that many Hampstead residents left their cars unlocked while parked on the street.
