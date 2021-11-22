Asylum seekers from U.S.can use Roxham Road again

Asylum seekers can now once again make a claim at Roxham Road, the street that crosses the Canada-U.S. border in the area of Hemmingford, Quebec, which reopened Sunday, according to reports.
The crossing saw many of what the federal government calls "irregular immigrants" coming in during the Trump administration. The asylum seekers, many from Haiti, had feared they would be deported as a result of the former President's policies.
The crossing had been closed in March 2020 as part of the general closure of the road border between the two countries due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The number of irregular immigrants crossing is expected to be less now that President Joe Biden is in power in the States.
A statement from the Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship says asylum seekers "must adhere to strict public health measures" — these include a quarantine period and testing for COVID-19.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.