Assisted deaths on upswing

The number of Canadians receiving medically assisted deaths (MAID) has increased annually since 2016.
That was when federal legislation was introduced to allow individuals who are suffering from a serious and incurable illness, disease or disability to apply for and, if eligible, receive administration or prescription of a substance that causes their death.
In 2017, 2,838 medically assisted deaths were reported by Health Canada, compared with 4,478 deaths in 2018. In 2019, there were 5,425 cases in Canada, accounting for 1.9% of all deaths. In 2020, this increased to 7,383 deaths (2.4%), representing a 36% increase from 2019 to 2020.
According to Statistics Canada, the increases are consistent with those seen internationally in jurisdictions where some form of assisted dying is legal, including the American states of Oregon and Washington, and the Netherlands.
Looking at 16,963 written requests reported to Health Canada between January 1, 2019 and December 31, 2020, three-quarters (75.5%) of persons requesting MAID in 2019 and 2020 ultimately received it; 6.9% were deemed ineligible, 14.5% died before MAID was administered, and 3.1% withdrew their request.
Applicants for a medically assisted death must be assessed by two medical practitioners (physician and/or nurse practitioner) to determine that they meet the eligibility criteria. To be eligible, applicants must have a “grievous and irremediable medical condition,” that is, a serious illness, disease or disability (excluding a mental illness until March 17, 2023); be in an advanced state of decline that cannot be reversed; and experience unbearable physical or mental suffering that cannot be relieved under conditions they consider acceptable.
According to StatsCan, slightly more requestors were male (51.8%) than female (48.2%), but slightly more females saw their requests deemed ineligible (7.3% of females and 6.5% of males). No data was provided as to why. In 2019 and 2020, applicants were on average 74.8 years old, with people under 60 years of age making up 11.3% of all applicants.
Cancer was the underlying condition for 67.5% of all written requests in 2019 and 2020, regardless of request outcome, with lung and colon cancer the two most commonly reported cancer types for MAID recipients. Furthermore, 69.5% of applicants who died before MAID was administered had cancer. Cardiovascular (12.4%) and chronic respiratory (11.2%) conditions form the second and third largest groups of medical conditions for which applicants sought MAID. Heart diseases account for nearly one in five deaths in Canada, but were listed as an underlying medical condition in 12.4% of MAID requests.
One need not have a fatal or terminal condition to be eligible for medical assistance in dying, and Canadians whose only medical condition is a mental illness, and who otherwise meet all eligibility criteria, will not be eligible until March 17, 2023.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.