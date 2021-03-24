’ASSEZ C’EST ASSEZ!’...ENOUGH IS ENOUGH!’ was the theme of the packed press conference last Friday at the Sky Complex where Quebec restaurant association president Peter Sergakis, Quebec bar association president Renaud Lapointe and famed restaurateur Eric Luksenberg called on Premier Legault to reopen their industry or risk losing half to permanent closures.
They reminded the media that public health director Dr. Horacio Arruda had said on Sept.25th that there was “no reason to close restaurants because they were following guidelines and there were few cases from that sector.” They spoke of the importance of their industry to peoples socialization and mental health with lockdowns, isolation and curfews leading to a massive rise in depression, overdoses, conjugal violence and suicides.
The trio also complained that the Quebec government’s promised $15,000 per month supports were a “joke” that neither covered the rent, nor the property and business taxes they had to pay. They ponted out that most bars and restaurants hadn’t even received them yet and that if it wasn’t for the federal government’s wage and rent support programs all bars and restaurants would now be permanently closed leaving some 500,000 permanently unemployed.
