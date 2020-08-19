Assembly of First Nations developing anti-racism action plan

The Assembly of First Nations of Quebec and Labrador (AFNQL) is calling on Quebecers to help bring about change by fighting against racism, based on recent Léger poll results.
The issue of discrimination against native communities has been in the news in the past year, including random Montreal SPVM police checks of native women.
The Assembly of First Nations Quebec-Labrador (AFNQL) announced that "it is developing its own action plan to address discrimination and racism. The results of a Léger survey motivate the AFNQL to create a space for dialogue with the Quebec population and to invite allies to implement concrete solutions."
The survey was conducted between July 17 and 23 and, according to the AFNQL, "confirms the progress made in recent years in terms of Quebecers' opinion of First Nations. Almost all Quebecers recognize the reality of racism or discrimination experienced by First Nations and a very large majority of them support the positions of First Nations in this regard.
"Given the strength of these results, the AFNQL wishes to give an important place to allies in its plan to fight racism and discrimination currently under development. This action plan will be made public by the end of September 2020.
"We see that the days when First Nations were considered as privileged are clearly over," stated Ghislain Picard, Chief of the AFNQL. "The opinion of Quebecers has greatly evolved, and the survey confirms that they are much more sensitive to the racism experienced by First Nations than their political representatives. Quebecers are also more open to dialogue and the search for real solutions."
Chief Picard added that another reason for the AFNQL action plans is that it is "little inspired by the action group against racism created by the Legault government. Composed solely of members of the party in power, this committee has little credibility in the eyes of First Nations leaders."
The AFNQL leader also noted that Legault "has publicly stated that he does not believe in 'systemic racism.'
"Systemic racism, structural discrimination, whatever you want to call it, this is a reality, and we must face it with the necessary means," Chief Picard stated. "This is what we are going to tackle right now by inviting the people of Quebec to lead a real fight against racism experienced by our populations."
The AFNQL also said that the issue of racism "has been the subject of many consultations over the past few years and that several avenues for solutions have been presented, notably in the context of the Public Inquiry Commission on relations between Indigenous Peoples and certain public services in Québec (Viens Commission), whose report was made public on September 30, 2019.
"The AFNQL believes that it will be impossible for Premier Legault's government to turn a blind eye to our initiative," Chief Picard stated. "It must commit to correcting the situations of systemic and structural racism and discrimination, which it is often the source of, and which remain major obstacles to the social justice to which everyone is entitled."
The Léger survey found:
• "Among non-Indigenous Quebecers who have an opinion of First Nations in Quebec, this opinion is good in eight out of 10 cases (81%).
• "Most Quebecers admit that they have little or no knowledge of the issues and realities of First Nations in Quebec (58%)."
• Most Quebecers "consider that the relations that non-Indigenous Quebecers have with First Nations in Quebec are poor (53%)."
• "Almost all non-Indigenous Quebecers (92%) think that First Nations are subject to racism or discrimination in Quebec."
• Eighty percent of respondents "consider that First Nations people face additional obstacles in the different facets of their lives."
• Seventy percent of those who have an opinion "are of the opinion that, currently in Quebec, First Nations are not treated on the same footing as non-Indigenous Quebecers in social structures.
• Ninety-one percent of respondents "believe that the Quebec government has an important role to play in achieving and maintaining equality between First Nations and non-Indigenous Quebecers."
