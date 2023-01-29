Assault on recent Ukrainian immigrants in CSL

A Ukrainian family in Côte St. Luc lived some hellish moments on Sunday when a man chased and assaulted a woman with her young child in a west end apartment building.
The woman in her 30s lives at 5501 Adalbert and was heading into her elevator from her apartment when a man who lives down the hall ran up towards her and followed her and her son into the elevator. Once inside, she told The Suburban, he pushed his body against hers, made some guttural noises and started wagging his tongue in her face, while she screamed and clutched her six-year-old son.
She pushed her way past and exited the elevator at the lobby, running down the hallway while the man chased her and her son went back upstairs to call his father.
The father raced down and pursued the man who he says was screaming and thrashing wildly, pinning him against the wall near the ground floor fitness centre while the wife called police. Five officers from Station 9 responded and subdued the man, in his 20s, keeping him restrained in the gym until an ambulance arrived some 30 minutes later to transport him to hospital for a psychiatric evaluation.
The woman, who asked that her name not be used, gave birth to a baby girl only one week ago, and was very shaken up, telling The Suburban, “I don't feel safe. What if I had the baby with me? I can't believe that this would happen. I don't know what to do,” she said, tears flowing from her eyes as she clutched her son, and her husband stood by, silently nursing some strikes he took to the face.
Police on the scene Sunday told the victim that they found no weapon and it is unlikely the man is criminally dangerous or intended to harm her but is more likely suffering from serious mental illness. He suggested she contact the landlord and insist they put in security measures. Asked by another resident what this meant, the officer said it's up to a landlord under Quebec property rules to ensure safety, and that could come in the form of an eviction, hiring security agents, or maybe contacting the man's family and ensuring that they take care of him.
The man, a mechanic, and his wife, a former hairdresser, arrived in Montreal six months ago from Kharkiv, and were anxious to start their life here with other family in Canada.
