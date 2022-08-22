ASM wants overhaul of Agglo financing

The Association of Suburban Municipalities wants an overhaul of the financing and management of the Montreal agglomeration.
Montreal West Mayor and ASM president Beny Masella is calling on all parties running in the October 3 provincial elections to state their commitments on improving the financing of municipalities, establishing rules for better cost-sharing of agglo services, and modernizing their application, in particular through the expansion of the user-pay concept.
The ASM says that sharing of costs for island-wide services (police, firefighters, public transit, water production and treatment, etc.) supplied by the city of Montreal should better represent the reality of the services received and paid for by each city.
"The 250,000 citizens of the metropolitan municipalities are being penalized by a major inequity” said Masella. “This injustice must be corrected, because taxpayers should pay according to the services they use and receive, in a fair and equitable way."
The revision of the fiscal pact with the provincial government, which has been underway for two years, must be completed he says. ”It also presents an ideal opportunity to begin a review of the current political management of the Montreal agglomeration and to give all the suburban municipalities real decision-making power and influence."
The mayors of the metropolitan municipalities have been speaking out for years against what they call injustices imposed on their taxpayers by the current rules. "Our taxpayers are paying more than their fair share, without any real means to influence the decisions of the agglomeration of Montreal," said Masella, speaking on behalf of the mayors of the 15 suburban municipalities linked to the city of Montreal in the agglomeration.
The Association of Suburban Municipalities is comprised of Baie D'Urfé, Beaconsfield, Côte-Saint-Luc, Dollard-des-Ormeaux, Dorval, Dorval Island, Hampstead, Kirkland, Montreal East, Montreal West, Mount Royal, Pointe-Claire, Sainte-Anne-de-Bellevue, Senneville and Westmount.
