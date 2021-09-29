The Association of Suburban Municipalities, representing the demerged cities on the island of Montreal, submitted a brief to the National Assembly hearings on Bill 96, calling for the maintenance of existing designated bilingual cities in Quebec.
The proposed expanded language law would require bilingual municipalities which no longer have more than 50 percent mother tongue English residents to adopt a resolution to maintain that status.
The ASM statement says that it "emphasizes the importance of bilingualism, which is an inherent part of the municipalities' identity. If Bill 96 is adopted, the ASM wants bilingual municipalities to be able to continue providing services to citizens and concluding agreements with corporations in both languages, as is currently the case. In addition, it is essential that municipalities be able to use both English and French when drafting notices, agendas and minutes for all deliberative meetings."
ASM president and Montreal West Mayor Beny Masella said the organization "believes that the bilingual status of some municipalities must be maintained, even in the event of a downward demographic shift.
"On the ground, we see no issues justifying the removal of this right from municipalities that currently have this status, quite the opposite. It is important to have the flexibility to provide optimal services to all the citizens of our municipalities. That said, there is a real discontent and concern in our communities when this unnecessary debate periodically resurfaces in the public arena."
The ASM statement adds that "a number of questions remain unanswered, including what should be done with existing English contracts. Furthermore, a number of municipalities have already passed resolutions to ensure they remain bilingual. Will the government recognize these resolutions? The recognition of these resolutions by the Government of Quebec is one of the Association's fundamental grievances."
The ASM's brief contains several recommendations, amongst them:
• "In principle, Bill 96 must be inspired towards achieving a balance in respect of the linguistic rights of all Quebecers."
• "That Bill 96 make permanent the recognition by the OQLF of the bilingual status of a municipality following a resolution adopted to this effect by council within 120 days, irrespective of demographic changes."
• "For the sake of representativeness, that Bill 96 be inspired by the 'language most often spoken at home' data rather than that of the 'mother tongue,' in the counting of English-speaking households in municipalities."
• "That, in the event that Bill 96 is adopted, the government recognize the validity of the resolutions already adopted by certain related cities, which reiterate their desire to remain bilingual as provided for in section 29.1 of the Charter."
All the recommendations can be seen at www.amb-asm.qc.ca/wp-content/uploads/2021/09/AMB_Memoire_PL96_FINAL_ENG.pdf.
