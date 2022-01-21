T&T Supermarket, an Asian supermarket chain, will open its largest store in the country — 6,500 square metres — this December at 300 Ste. Croix in St. Laurent, says an announcement from Loblaw Companies Limited.
The location housed a Loblaws store, and is sometimes used as a venue for bargain clothing by Continental Auctioneers.
The chain, which has 29 stores in British Columbia, Alberta, and Ontario, announced two months ago that its first Quebec supermarket would eventually be launched. The company says the new store will create 300 new jobs.
"Since we announced our plans, honestly it has been so uplifting to hear all the excited shout outs," stated Tina Lee, CEO of T&T Supermarkets. "I want to thank all the customers who reached out to us to extend a warm invitation, and who gave helpful suggestions on where we should locate our new store. This customer feedback gave us confidence that we would attract customers from all around the city, so it is important that we have great highway access. Selecting this particular building also meant that we could give customers in the Greater Montreal area the best T&T shopping experience we know how to offer"
The company said the store was expected to open earlier this year, "but the business wanted to extend its commitment to the vaccination clinic currently set up in the location in order to support the vaccination effort."
