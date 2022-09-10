In a ceremony steeped in history held Saturday morning at St. James Palace by the Ascension Council with hundreds of Privy Councillors present, King Charles III has officially ascended to become Britain’s new monarch. “I am deeply aware of this great inheritance and of the duties and heavy responsibilities that have now passed to me,” Charles said in the first such ceremony to ever be televised worldwide. Standing beside King Charles were the Queen Consort Camilla and Prince William, now Prince of Wales and heir to the throne.
Also in attendance was newly appointed Prime Minister Liz Truss, the fifteenth Prime Minister to be inducted by Queen Elizabeth II. “I shall strive to follow the inspiring example I have been set in upholding constitutional government and to seek the peace, harmony, and prosperity of the peoples of these islands and of the commonwealths’ realms and territories throughout the world,” Charles declared in his speech.
Afterward, Garter Principal King of Arms David White ascended to the balcony of St. James’s Palace to read out the principal proclamation to the King’s Guard on the ground below him. Celebrations and military tributes were held across the U.K, with gun salutes in Hyde Park, the Tower of London, and various military posts around the country.
Charles has declared the day of the Queen’s funeral a public holiday, which is to be expected to be Monday, September 19th. Britain continues its period of mourning for the Queen, celebrating the life of the longest-serving monarch in the nation’s history.
