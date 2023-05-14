Art lovers get hopping in NDG!

NDG artists and art lovers get hopping again this month, as the NDG Art Hop returns on May 27 and 28.
The fifth version of the Art Hop promotes the work of visual artists living or creating in the neighbourhood, and promotes stimulating encounters with artists, visits to their creative spaces, and discovery of artworks in a variety of styles. Art Hop director and watercolour artist Helene Mayer says this year’s event features 21 artists at 17 locations in Villa Maria, Vendome and Loyola neighbourhoods.
Local artists throw open their doors, figuratively and literally, from 11 am to 6 pm, and invite the public into their studios and spaces across NDG. Some have real studios, other do it outside, others share spaces, but the reaction in terms of the flow of people coming in to see the art and meet with artists, Mayer told The Suburban it’s a win-win for everyone. “It’s freaking awesome, really great,” noting that a wide variety of visitors come from within or outside the community. They also often leave with a work in hand, or at least a new appreciation for one, giving artists who may often toil in obscurity a chance to show their wares to a new audience. Last year's smaller event, the first in three years owing to the pandemic, had 15 artists, and pre-pandemic exhibitors were increasing their sales each year, and they hope to do the same this year.
This year’s event features returning artists and a new lineup as well: Linda Rutenberg – Photography; Maria Isabel Rodriguez - Acrylic paintings (Floral); Tamar Cohen – Miniatures; Helen Fortin - Acrylic paintings (Abstract); Jennifer Hamilton - Acrylic paintings (Abstract); Cynthia Davis - Acrylic paintings (Floral); Sam Stein - 1996-2023 Oil paintings (Landscapes); Kendra Boychuk - Acrylic paintings; Mona Rutenberg - Sculptures & metal works; Helene Mayer - Watercolour and mixed media paintings; Scott MacLeod - Drawing, painting, film, & graphic novels; Susan Ross Donohue - Mixed media abstract works; Wendy Thomas - Acrylic landscapes and abstract paintings; Johanne Gauthier - Acrylic paintings; Eleuthera Diconca-Lippert – Photography; Sharron M Gallagher - Oil, acrylic, and watercolour paintings & photography; Hanna Zahorna - Watercolor paintings; Geoffrey Darwent - Acrylic paintings; Alex Montagano - n-scale installation models; Nicky Hensel - Watercolour and oil paintings; Robyn Goodman - Acrylic paintings.
So whether you’re on the lookout for a new piece to adorn your home and support local creators or just want to cast a curious eye on the different mediums, talents and visions in your very own community, check out the event site and get hopping: https://www.ndg-art-hop.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.