636. “Every peace officer recognizable as such at first sight may, in the performance of his duties under this Code, agreements entered into under section 519.65 and the Act respecting owners, operators and drivers of heavy vehicles… (chapter P-30.3), require the driver of a road vehicle to stop his vehicle. The driver must comply with this requirement without delay.”
Ever heard of Article 636? Probably not, unless a police officer used it to justify pulling you over. But the seemingly benign 58 words in Quebec’s Highway Safety Code are at the centre of an increasing number of racial profiling cases in Quebec.
In October, Superior Court Justice Michel Yergeau declared the section that allowed law enforcement to randomly stop drivers without reasonable and probable cause unconstitutional and that it leads to racial profiling. Known as the Luamba Decision, the Legault government immediately announced an appeal, calling 636 an important crime-fighting tool.
At a Côte des Neiges town hall organized by the Red Coalition and Black Community Resource Centre, RC director and retired RCMP Staff Sergeant Alain Babineau said the article’s original scope demanded reasonable belief an offence was committed to stop a vehicle. A court ruling and 1991 amendment allowed checks for Highway Code infractions and sobriety, “essentially giving carte blanche to pull over drivers… But the Luamba decision says such stops cannot be justified in a free and democratic society, given its impact on black people.”
Everyone understands racial profiling “except the Quebec government,” scoffed civil rights lawyer Julius Grey. “Instead, they react with slogans.” Montreal’s issues are multiple, says Grey, notably, “the police force doesn’t reflect the population and fewer and fewer officers see the importance of speaking the two main languages of the population it serves. They refuse to recognize that reality.”
“We have to ask ourselves if 636 is a neutral article, then why would the government want the power to use it without any motives? What’s next? They can listen to our phone conversations without any motive? Come into our homes? Why is stopping someone randomly a necessary weapon in fighting crime?” Grey says this allows police “to look for crime in categories of people and situations that they decide would likely yield results. That is nonsense.”
Coalition executive director Joel DeBellefeuille cited his 2012 case, the prosecutor justifying “police stopping an Asian man driving a car registered to a woman named Claudine. That was 11 years ago. A case I fought and won. Imagine the thousands of cases based on this same reasoning.”
Laurier-Dorion MNA Andrés Fontecilla said the CAQ’s response “sent a very bad signal to society that racial profiling is acceptable.” Particularly, he said, appealing Luamba in the context of Montreal’s response to waves of armed violence. He called 636 a “dragnet. Throw out a wide net and catch 100 innocent to find one criminal.”
“The ruling was crystal clear,” added BCRC’s Yvonne Sam. “It’s not an abstraction and it weighs heavily in black communities and manifests particularly on black drivers, the judge confirmed it.” She’s confident an appeal will result in “a victory for all black people, whether we have a car, walk or take a bike.”
Babineau says racial profiling won’t be eradicated in his lifetime. “But we have two choices: Go home and accept it or fight like hell. I say fight like hell, file that complaint, whatever becomes of it, at least for the data. Maybe it will change the behavior of the individual officer, because believe me, when they are called into an ethics commission hearing, it weighs on them. You can make a dent. And it’s worth it.”
