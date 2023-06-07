Arsonists strike Westmount nail salon

Police are investigating after a Westmount nail salon was set on fire, one of numerous arson-related incidents on the island of Montreal.
Officers were called to a fire at Alessandra Nail and Spa, located at Victoria Avenue and De Maisonneuve West, at 5:20 a.m. Wednesday June 7.
Two individuals were seen running from the scene. The SPVM established a perimeter on Victoria Avenue as they conducted their investigation. The Montreal fire department brought the blaze under control.
A special police unit was created recently in light of the numerous arsons taking place at various Greater Montreal Area businesses, many of them targeting establishments owned by members of the Arab community.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.