Arson squad investigating car fires in St. Laurent

The Montreal police's arson squad is investigating yet another in a series of fires in St. Laurent, which was one amongst several that took place on the island of Montreal over a period of hours between Wednesday night and early Thursday morning.
In St. Laurent, six cars were destroyed by fire around 11:25 p.m. April 26 at Lebeau near the Metropolitan Expressway, in the southeastern section of the borough. The fire department was assisted by the SPVM. The arson squad is investigating what caused the fires — as of Thursday morning, no accelerant was found.
This was the second such fire to take place on that street in recent months. In early November, 13 car fires took place in two lots in St. Laurent. On Nov. 2, three cars burned in a lot at Lebeau and Gince Streets. Police were then called at 4:30 a.m. Nov. 3, where 10 cars were burning in a lot at St. Amour and St. François.
Elsewhere this week, at 1 a.m. Thursday, a fire caused a school bus to be rendered unusable. The bus was at Jarry near Langelier in St. Léonard. Police did not find an incendiary object. Earlier, on Wednesday night, another school bus was on fire in St. Leonard, on Magloire Street.
And at 1:15 a.m. April 27, a car and an SUV parked at London Avenue near Henri-Bourassa East in Montreal North were also damaged by fire. In that case, an incendiary object was found.
These were have been numerous fires that have been set throughout the island of Montreal in the past year, in St. Laurent, Hampstead, the West Island and other locales.
