Arson attack at future CDN-NDG REM station

The future REM Canora station in the Glenmount area of the Côte des Neiges-NDG borough was set on fire, causing significant damage, at around 12:50 a.m. this morning.
The station is supposed to open at the end of 2024. The Central Station to Brossard REM line opened on July 29.
Police were called via a 911 call reporting flames on the track of the Canora line, which is close to the Town of Mount Royal. Incendiary objects were found, and now the SPVM arson squad is investigating.
Police say that while there was significant damage, no one was injured in the arson attack. There have been many arson attacks in recent months and years, but the usual targets have been commercial enterprises. No suspects have been arrested as of Tuesday morning. Cameras are being checked.
Construction of the station, just off Jean Talon West, began in the summer of 2018, and plans call for landscaping around the station, as well as a public square at the station's entrance. As construction has proceeded, lanes on Jean Talon West have been narrowed, and for a time, motorists travelling eastbound on Jean Talon were not able to turn right on Wilderton, but they can now.
