Arson attack at Amir restaurant on Côte des Neiges Road

An arson attack took place at the Amir restaurant on Côte des Neiges Road near Barclay, next to Plaza Côte des Neiges, at around 2 a.m. Monday July 31.
There was no apparent damage to the restaurant seating area itself, but heavily damaged equipment could still be seen outside a doorway leading to the kitchen as late as 11 a.m. Monday, as well as charred material.
Firefighters brought the fire under control, and evidence was found that an arson attack had taken place.
The restaurant was empty at the time of the attack, and no one was injured. The arson squad is currently investigating the incident. No arrests were made as of Monday morning.
Numerous arson attacks have taken place at restaurants and other establishments in the Montreal area in the past year, particularly in St. Laurent and at Arab-owned locations. A special police unit was created recently in light of those attacks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.