Arseneault resigns

Independent Loyola City Councillor Christian Arseneault has resigned.
Minutes before the start of the last council meeting of the current mandate, Arseneault put out a statement on social media announcing his resignation.
“An hour ago I suspended my re-election campaign and tendered my resignation to the City Clerk, effective immediately” he wrote. “I have serious mental health issues that I need to address and which have led me to conclude my inability, despite the short time remaining in this mandate, to adequately discharge my duties as City Councillor for the Loyola District.”
Arseneault wrote that his intention over the coming months is to focus exclusively on his health and in order to properly focus on the road ahead, he also announced he will be deactivating his social media accounts for an indefinite period of time.
“Once again a private citizen, I will not be responding to any information requests and I hope that my request for privacy will be respected. To the people of the Loyola District, it was an honour and privilege to serve you, and it saddens me greatly to resign before the end of my mandate. I will be forever grateful for your confidence.”
No mention was made of his announcement at the opening of the council meeting, Borough Mayor Sue Montgomery only saying “Mr. Arseneault is not with us.”
