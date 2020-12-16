Arseneault leaves Projet Montréal

Loyola once again has an independent city councillor.
Born and bred Loyola resident and party stalwart Christian Arseneault left the Projet Montréal caucus last week, voting against the city budget which he says perpetuates chronic underfunding for Montreal’s most populous borough.
Arseneault says the fiscal imbalance continues under Valérie Plante’s administration, pointing to one major example: “CDN-NDG has institutions valued at $4.7 billion in real estate but sheltered from local taxes, so we lose $3 million-plus in local revenue. Meanwhile, next year the city gets compensated for it from the provincial and federal governments to the tune of $285 million but we don’t see that money.”
This poses a huge burden on already stunted operating budgets which Borough Mayor Sue Montgomery denounced last month as far below the per capita city average.
Arseneault’s moves comes in a borough with its fair share of recent drama involving corruption, bribery allegations, suicide of a director following a UPAC investigation, and more. This year he twice crossed swords with his party, admitting to not supporting Montgomery as mayor, and publicly disagreeing with Plante on the renaming of the Griffintown-Bernard Landry REM station.
“Nobody makes this decision overnight. These inequalities harm our neighborhoods, and for three years we were told it was up to our borough mayor to try and fix it by working with the administration. That didn’t happen.” He says the imbalance punishes residents and is both structural and political. “I believe it’s a blind spot for this administration.”
Alex Montagano has banged the fiscal imbalance drum for years, from capital works budgets to welcome taxes. “This is the last budget under this mandate. We say too little, too late. Be wary of elected representatives’ actions in an election year. They are more about political survival than serving residents.” Montgomery voted for the budget at borough council but against it downtown she says, to ensure that the borough had control over whatever it received.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.