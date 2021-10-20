Former independent and Projet Montréal Loyola city councillor Christian Arseneault has endorsed Gabriel Retta for the seat in the November 7 elections.
In a letter relayed to The Suburban and others in the west end, Arseneault says that Retta – who replaced Joe Ortona after the latter was ejected by Denis Coderre from Ensemble Montréal slate over his and the EMSB’s stance on minority language rights and services – “knows NDG like the back of his hand and understands how City Hall works. Given the last four years of Downtown's chronic underinvestment in our borough - something you'll recall I decried when I left Projet Montréal to sit as an Independent last year - I have no doubt that Gabriel has the professional experience and political savvy to lobby effectively for our community.”
Retta said, “His (Arseneault's) endorsement means a lot to me and should the voters give me their confidence to be the next City Councillor in Loyola, they can count on me to work collegially with the other members of Council to provide the best possible services."
Arseneault, who abruptly dropped out of the race in August citing mental health issues, also went on to endorse Lionel Perez for borough mayor: “I have never met someone who is so well-prepared, who knows his files inside out, and who knows how to navigate the leviathan that is the City of Montreal bureaucracy” he writes. “Lionel is focused, disciplined, and a strategic thinker. He is, by his own admission, 'not the flashiest guy', but he's the guy that gets things done.”
