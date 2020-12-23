Hundreds of children wrote to Premier Legault questioning Santa’s status in terms of the COVID-19 measures put in place in Quebec.
In response, to clear up confusion amongst youngsters — Premier Legault held a press conference directed at young children alongside Santa.
“Dr. Arruda said that I am an essential service.” Santa Claus declared to Legault during the announcement in response to children’s inquiries in Quebec.
“I want to thank Premier Legault and Dr. Arruda for declaring me an essential service in Quebec.” Santa said.
Legault also told children “Try not to disrupt your parents during the holidays, because you know they had a difficult year. Be calm,”
Young persons aspiring to be journalists were permitted a question period.
First up was Raphaelle who asked “Can we leave a cookie and a glass of milk for Santa this year?” She was told — Yes.
Second up was Simone who asked Premier Legault “Can we leave a bottle of Purell next to the milk and cookies for Santa?” To which Legault responded that since Santa lives in the north pole which is the green zone — he does not have COVID “But please stay two meters away from him, please stay in your room so that you do not contaminate Santa Claus.”
Next up was Maxime who asked Santa “When will I be able to see my grandparents?” To which Santa answered “They are the first to be receiving the vaccines so once they are vaccinated, therefore protected and those who work with elderly people and hospital workers as well, then eventually moms and dads and kids get vaccines... well we hope as soon as possible.”
Santa was also asked if he was vaccinated to which he responded “Yes I was since I was declared an essential service.”
