Arrests made in attacks on St. Laurent restaurant

The SPVM has arrested individuals in connection with a series of attacks on the Bab Sharqi Syrian restaurant in St. Laurent, including arson, attempted arosn and most recently shots fired while people were inside the musically-oriented establishment.
No one was injured in any of the attacks.
An SPVM announcement points out that "eight searches were carried out in the boroughs of Plateau-Mont-Royal, Mercier-Hochelaga-Maisonneuve and Rivière-des-Prairies-Pointe-aux-Trembles, as well as in Laval. In particular, [the investigation] made it possible to seize two handguns, an assault weapon, a high capacity magazine, ammunition, a phantom weapon (made using a 3D printer), narcotics and cell phones."
The SPVM added that Nathan Purenne and Haithem Ben Hassine, both 18, "appeared at the Montreal courthouse and face firearms charges. Three other suspects aged 18 and 19 were arrested and later released. Charges could be filed later.
"The police investigation, which will continue, is led by the Multisectoral Team Dedicated to Firearms (EMAF) of the Organized Crime Division of the SPVM. Neighbourhood Station 7 (Saint-Laurent) and the arson and explosives unit work closely together. In addition, SPVM investigators are collaborating with the Laval police department and the Sûreté du Québec, since similar crimes targeting merchants have also been observed in the Laval and North Shore territories," as part of the recently announced Project Méche, which is investigating extortion, threats and arson against Arab community establishments.
The SPVM is reminding the community that "anyone with information can contact 911 or their neighbourhood station. It is also possible to communicate anonymously and confidentially with Info-Crime Montréal at 514 393-1133 or via the reporting form available on the infocrimemontreal.ca website. Rewards of up to $3,000 can be awarded by Info-Crime Montreal for information leading to the arrest of suspects. Certain conditions apply."
