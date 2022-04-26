Arrests in phone shop robberies

Montreal Police have made three arrests following two robberies that occurred in less than 24 hours in mobile phone shops in Côte des Neiges–Notre Dame de Grâce and Rosemont–La Petite-Patrie.
The three suspects, aged 20, 17 and 15 years old were stopped on Highway 15 on April 19 around 6 p.m., just minutes after the armed robbery of a mobile phone shop located at Beaubien East and Molson. Police found and seized an air pistol and several new stolen cell phones in the getaway vehicle used by the suspects. A similar theft had been committed 24 hours earlier in another store at the corner of Monkland and Girouard in N.D.G.
Saloum Achou, 20, appeared at the Montreal courthouse to face several charges, including breach of condition, conspiracy, carrying a weapon for a dangerous purpose and robbery, and was charged for both events. The two other suspects apprehended, whose identity cannot be revealed because of their age, appeared in Quebec Court Youth Division for their alleged participation in the robbery committed in Rosemont–La Petite-Patrie.
The police investigation is continuing in order to identify the accomplices in the robbery in N.D.G. on April 18 around 5:50 p.m. Anyone with information is asked to contact 911 or their neighborhood station, or communicate anonymously and confidentially with Info-Crime Montréal at 514 393-1133 or via the reporting form available at infocrimemontreal.ca.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.