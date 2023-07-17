Arrests in Laval, North Shore car theft ring

Laval Police have made three additional arrests in connection with their Project Gadget investigation into vehicle thefts.
On December 16, 2022, Police arrested six individuals involved in a network of thefts of vehicles, intended for export. Still active in the case, investigators made a second wave of arrests on July 11, apprehending two new suspects, as well as a suspect already been targeted.
Project Gadget highlighted a scheme of vehicle theft in various parking lots of commercial establishments in Laval and the North Shore, with suspects primarily targeting Dodge Ram and Dodge Grand Caravan vehicles. Following the latest searches and arrests, new investigative elements have linked the three suspects to several cases of fraud and trafficking in property obtained by crime.
Via classified websites, such as Marketplace and Kijiji, the suspects allegedly used false identities from Ontario and sold stolen Dodge Grand Caravans, modified into campers or adapted vehicles for transport of people with reduced mobility. To date, the value of the frauds is estimated at approximately $150,000 and a total of ten vehicles valued at nearly $400,000 have been recovered. The first phase of the project recovered 37 vehicles including a boat, personal watercraft and trailers worth just over $2 million.
The three suspects face charges of fraud over $5,000 and concealment over $5,000. Frédéric Caron, 38, remains in custody following his arrest, while his accomplices Olena Smagliuk, 34, and Tania Nadon-Contant, 30, were released with conditions following their appearance.
Anyone with information about this operation or in connection with vehicle theft can confidentially contact the Info-Police Line at 450 662-INFO (4636) or call 911 and mention file LVL 220706-054.
