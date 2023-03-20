Montreal Police arrested four teens aged 13 and 14 for armed robbery in Outremont earlier this month, and investigators are still trying to determine if the same individuals are responsible for two armed robberies in NDG the same week.
The arrest followed an armed robbery at around 9 pm on Saturday, March 11, at the corner of Van Horne and Wiseman, outside Outremont metro. This was just two hours after a crime with almost identical circumstances took place on Monkland and Earnscliffe and two days after a similar armed robbery on Monkland closer to Villa Maria metro station.
The four were arrested and then released with a citation to appear in juvenile court.
“The two other events on Monkland for now are still under investigation” SPVM Constable Jean-Pierre Brabant. told The Suburban. “We’re still trying to gather evidence and videos and see if we can link those same four suspects” he said, because there is good reason to believe that the cases are connected.
The arrests followed shortly after the incident on March 11 by officers who were not far from the scene. Brabant could not confirm if there were any indications of street gang-related activity, or if the suspects were CDN-NDG residents.
In all cases, teens walking alone were accosted by several hooded or masked suspects, brandishing at least one knife. Victims were forced at knifepoint to erase and reset phones before perpetrators ran off with wallets and devices. In one case, the victim was first forced to move to a more secluded location. The Suburban also learned that while one victim was giving a statement to police, officers were notified that another incident occurred with the same modus operandi outside a metro, the CDN incident leading to the arrests.
NDG parents are stressed and confused, given that Station 9 commander Martin Montour wrote to NDG councillor Peter McQueen reporting that four males were arrested for “the robberies at Villa Maria metro and another robbery in Côte-des-Neiges.” It’s “excellent news,” said McQueen who contacted police about the file and kept residents in the area informed about the police response to the crimes.
The NDG robberies did not occur in the metro but a couple of blocks from the station. At least two were reported to police, on Thursday March 9 and Saturday March 11, with a third, nearly identical incident on the Friday that had yet to be reported. The Suburban has also learned that at least two similar crimes took place in the same vicinity under similar circumstances last summer.
The court appearance and trial, if any, will take place at youth court.
