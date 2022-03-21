Laval Police (SPL) have made five arrests in connection with a network of vehicle thieves. Project Gardon was conducted with the assistance of the Service de police de la Ville de Montréal, the Sûreté du Québec, the Trois-Rivières police, Terrebonne Police Service, Canada Border Services working at the Port of Montreal, the Insurance Bureau of Canada, the Ontario Provincial Police and the Toronto Police Service.
The wave of vehicle thefts began at the end of May 2021, with suspects using various schemes to commit the crimes. They sometimes showed up in different mall parking lots and stole targeted cars, while at other times installed GPS locators under vehicles. These were then stolen a few hours or days later during the night from the driveways of residences. Targeted vehicles included Jeep Grand Cherokees, Dodge Durangos, Dodge Rams and Ford F-Series.
Project Gardon has linked nearly 30 vehicle theft files, including six in Laval, while other thefts were committed in various cities in Quebec and Ontario. The total value of stolen vehicles for export is approximately $2 million. Police and investigators also searched six residences and four vehicles, leading to the seizure of various items, including a car.
The five individuals were arrested on March 16 and appeared at the Laval Courthouse. Jean-Guy Lebeau, 39, and Dave Milliard, 40, are currently detained. Kevin Lafontaine, 33, and Jean Tellier, 44, were released with conditions. They face charges of vehicle theft. Joel Simon Campusano, 29, was arrested for possession for drug trafficking and was released with conditions to be respected.
Two other unidentified suspects are still being sought in connection with these events.
Anyone with information about this case or type of theft can communicate confidentially with police on the Info Line at 450 662-INFO (4636) or call 911 and cite file LVL 210523 035
