Arrest made in vandalism of CSL synagogue

A suspect was arrested following a spring 2020 vandalism incident at Sepharade Kol Yehouda synagogue in Côte St. Luc.
According to reports, Patrice Belley-Gervais was arrested March 10 for breaking and entering, appeared in court and is expected to next appear April 30.
A B’nai Brith Canada statement says the small institution had been “ransacked, with some religious items dumped on the floor, and others stuffed into toilets.”
However, says B’nai Brith Canada, “Belley-Gervais has not been charged with a hate crime.
“We are thankful and relieved that a suspect has been arrested in connection with this deplorable incident,” said Michael Mostyn, Chief Executive Officer of B’nai Brith Canada. “The wanton desecration of places of worship must carry consequences, regardless of motivation.”
B’nai Brith also thank the SPVM “for their diligence in pursuing this matter.”
