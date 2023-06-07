Arrest in Iacono murder

A 28-year-old Brantford Ontario man is appearing in court today to face first-degree murder charges after he was arrested for the killing of Claudia Iacono, who was shot in her car in front of her business in Côte des Neiges on May 16.
At the request of the SPVM Major Crime unit, the Ontario Provincial Police apprehended Joel Richad Clarke Tuesday night in Milton, near Toronto, for the slaying of the well-known 39-year-old businesswoman who was gunned down in the parking lot off Jean Talon where her popular Salon Deauville Coiffure Spa is located. Iacono was the mother of three.
Iacono was the wife of Anthony Gallo, son of Moreno Gallo, a prominent Montreal organized crime figure who was killed in Mexico in 2013. Iacono’s business was also targeted by a Molotov cocktail attack in 2015, which was reported as a warning to her husband and other family members. Last month officers arrived on the scene and found the victim in her vehicle, which crashed into the building, pronouncing her dead at the scene. Police say a shooter fired multiple shots and fled on foot, and witnesses reported seeing the victim covered in blood.
The arrest comes about 48 hours following the assassination of alleged organized crime leader Francesco Del Balso outside a west island gym on Monday afternoon.
Major Crimes Commander Jean-Sébastien Caron told the media the investigation will continue to “allow us to analyze additional leads in connection with this homicide” and said “we are looking for other suspects for sure.”
The brashness of Iacono’s murder, assassinating a woman not known to have participated in any criminal activities – at point-blank range in broad daylight outside her business, shocked many, including police and other organized crime observers, noting it broke the long-unspoken rule of keeping hands off families of enemies, especially women, and may be a harbinger of a bloody battle between rival gangs.
SPVM chief Fady Dagher insisted the city is still very safe and reminded Montrealers that it was a targeted attack, telling reporters last week that retaliation is expected. For many, the March 15 shooting attack on Leonard Rizzuto in Laval signalled the end of the calm between factions. Rizzuto was driving his SUV on Highway 440 when someone in another car opened fire, striking his car several times. Rizzuto survived the attack but was injured and taken to hospital.
