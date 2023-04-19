Arrest in arson, extortion cases

A 31-year-old Montreal North man was arrested on April 5 in connection with three arson attacks perpetrated in Laval and Deux-Montagnes.
Denis Rufino Mejia-Garcia faces charges of arson, possession of incendiary materials and possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking. The operation also resulted in the seizure of 8543.21 grams of cocaine and $8080 in Canadian currency.
The investigation that led to the arrest of the suspect and the search warrant for his home is part of Project Meche, a coordinated investigation into extortion, threats and arson targeting merchants in Laval, Montreal and the North Shore combining efforts of Laval Police, the Sûreté du Québec and the Service de police de la Ville de Montréal.
Mejia-Garcia remains in detention following his arrest. His case returns to Quebec Court on May 16. Other charges could be brought in the future, as the investigation is still ongoing.
Anyone who has been a victim or who has information concerning Denis Rufino Mejia-Garcia, or concerning any extortion and arson file, can communicate confidentially on the Info-Police Line at 450 662-INFO (4636) or via 911 and citing LVL file 230405-022.
